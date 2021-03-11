Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $374,577.50 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,208 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $632,790.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,669 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $477,117.03.

On Monday, February 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75.

On Monday, February 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $748,125.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 785 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.64, for a total value of $230,507.40.

On Monday, January 4th, Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total value of $32,677,927.04.

On Monday, December 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 60 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.11, for a total value of $17,586.60.

Shares of ANET opened at $272.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.33. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $179,575,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,987,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

