argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $326.00 at Morgan Stanley

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $315.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.65. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

