Argent Trust Co Sells 5,886 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,682 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,686,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,215,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 24,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $203.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

