Argent Trust Co Has $4.22 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Argent Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 141,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $50.00.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.