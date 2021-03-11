Argent Trust Co Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $318.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

