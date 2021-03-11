Ardelyx, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 734,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

