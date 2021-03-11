Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 39,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.