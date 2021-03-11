ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Up 6.8%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $73.75. Approximately 624,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 238,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.11 million. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter worth $5,027,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

