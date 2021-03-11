Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 305 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zoetis by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZTS traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

