Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 300 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Fiserv by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 231,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $3,954,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

