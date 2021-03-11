Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 224 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises 1.2% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of TT stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,247. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $165.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.11 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

