Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 175 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 302,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $312.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

