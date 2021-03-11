Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,886 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,669. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

