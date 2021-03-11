Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 6,722 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 336.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. 176,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,005,032. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.