Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $9.36 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.9% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,254. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

