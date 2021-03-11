Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.41. 66,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.70 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

