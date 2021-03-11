ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ARC Resources from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 52,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,712. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

