AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,386,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,021. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $473.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Huber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

AQB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.