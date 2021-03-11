Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.07 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,422 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 28.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 556,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aptinyx by 560.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

