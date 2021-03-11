Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Shares of NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.07 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.47.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
