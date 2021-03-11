Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading Up 8.9%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 810,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 883,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAOI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $226.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 5,400 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

