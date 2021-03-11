Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 8.1%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.95 and last traded at $114.22. 12,035,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 8,675,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

