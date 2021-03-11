Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.59

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.37, with a volume of 1517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.77.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

