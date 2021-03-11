Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.33. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 114,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

