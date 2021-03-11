Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. 568,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,872,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.