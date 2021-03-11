Aperture Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aperture Investors LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded up $123.81 on Thursday, reaching $1,559.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,942. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,744.33 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,797.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1,477.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,655.17.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

