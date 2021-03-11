Aperture Investors LLC Purchases New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 772,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,842,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,195,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,898,000 after purchasing an additional 613,337 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.49. 20,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

