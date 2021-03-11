Aperio Group LLC Sells 966 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:DDS opened at $84.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.71. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

