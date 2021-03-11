Aperio Group LLC Sells 3,191 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $967.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $114.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

