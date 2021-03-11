Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 625.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.63.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,312 shares of company stock worth $3,697,266. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.