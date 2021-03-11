Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Byline Bancorp worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

