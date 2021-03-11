Aperio Group LLC Acquires 3,701 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSII. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSII. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

