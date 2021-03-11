Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.07. Apache reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 246.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of APA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 413,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,578,106. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Motco lifted its position in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

