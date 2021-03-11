Anton Tagliaferro Purchases 50,000 Shares of QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$45,900.00 ($32,785.71).

Anton Tagliaferro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QV Equities alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Anton Tagliaferro bought 20,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$18,240.00 ($13,028.57).

On Tuesday, December 29th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 30,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.91 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$27,300.00 ($19,500.00).

On Friday, December 11th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 70,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.93 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$65,310.00 ($46,650.00).

On Monday, December 14th, Anton Tagliaferro bought 50,000 shares of QV Equities stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,150.00 ($32,964.29).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. QV Equities’s payout ratio is 269.23%.

QV Equities Company Profile

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for QV Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QV Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.