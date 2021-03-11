ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $2,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.63.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,823 shares of company stock worth $12,523,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $293.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.