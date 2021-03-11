ANSYS (ANSS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ANSYS (NASDAQ: ANSS):

3/4/2021 – ANSYS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ANSYS’ fourth-quarter results benefitted from healthy growth in recurring revenues as well as strength in high tech, semiconductor and defense verticals. The acquisition of Analytical Graphics is expected to boost the company’s presence in digital mission engineering space. Also, the company is well positioned to gain from robust adoption of its engineering simulation software in 3D printing and additive manufacturing applications. Higher demand across all regions including Asia-Pacific (APAC) is a positive. Nonetheless, stiff competition in the computer-aided design (CAD) market along with foreign exchange volatility owing to sizeable international exposure are headwinds. Additionally, COVID-19 crisis-induced weakness in the oil and gas industry is a persistent overhang. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year”

3/4/2021 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $413.00 to $392.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $380.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – ANSYS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $413.00 to $392.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ANSS traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $310.05. 109,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,556. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $413.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.90. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

