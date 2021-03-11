ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 102.3% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $74,159.41 and approximately $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.79 or 0.00507900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00064800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00051560 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00700486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00054621 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

