Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $502.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,849,000 after acquiring an additional 108,873 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 378,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after buying an additional 66,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

