Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $20.00 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 over the last 90 days.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.