AnaptysBio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 759% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

ANAB stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.