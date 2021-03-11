AnaptysBio Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,014 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 759% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.
ANAB stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.55.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.