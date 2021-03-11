Analyzing UDR (NYSE:UDR) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

UDR (NYSE:UDR) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get UDR alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for UDR and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR 1 4 7 0 2.50 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33

UDR presently has a consensus price target of $41.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.05%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $25.88, indicating a potential downside of 18.25%. Given UDR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

UDR has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. UDR pays out 69.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UDR has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UDR and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR 10.91% 4.83% 1.69% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 18.98% 8.44% 1.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UDR and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR $1.15 billion 11.17 $184.96 million $2.08 20.84 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 10.97 $305.57 million $2.46 12.87

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UDR. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UDR beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.