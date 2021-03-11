Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $105.44

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.44.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Visteon by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.15 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

