Analysts Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Price Target at GBX 4,994.38

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.38 ($65.25).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded down GBX 31 ($0.41) on Monday, hitting GBX 4,554 ($59.50). The stock had a trading volume of 109,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,287. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,321.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,440.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

