Analysts Set Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) PT at $40.53

Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on WORK shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other Slack Technologies news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $213,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 294,561 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,135.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $183,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,279 shares in the company, valued at $7,485,935.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,716 shares of company stock worth $7,898,011 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,921,000 after buying an additional 808,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,652,000 after purchasing an additional 745,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,965,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,862,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,399,368. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -70.19 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

