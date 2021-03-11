Analysts Set IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT at $43.00

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

IMI stock remained flat at $$37.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

