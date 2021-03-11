Analysts Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Price Target at $63.43

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,823,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,114. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts predict that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

