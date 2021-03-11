Analysts Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) PT at $15.20

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 495.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.63. 183,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,863. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $381.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

