Analysts Set Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Target Price at $18.25

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,538. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $552.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

