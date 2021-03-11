Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MTY Food Group (MTYFF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS: MTYFF) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2021 – MTY Food Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – MTY Food Group had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $65.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

