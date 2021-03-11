Analysts Offer Predictions for Premier Financial Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 106.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 57,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.