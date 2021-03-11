Analysts Offer Predictions for CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CRAI opened at $70.05 on Monday. CRA International has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $71.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth $1,234,000. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

